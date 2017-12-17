“Rule of Law” key element of economic growth: Rabbani

RAWALPINDI, Dec 17 (APP):Chairman Senate, Mian Raza Rabbani Sunday said women are the half population of Pakistan and playing a vital role in progress and prosperity of the country.

Speaking as a chief guest at “All Pakistan Women Chambers Presidents Summit”, he said Rule of Law is a key element of economic growth and relationship between rule of law and economic growth refers to the manner in which the political stability of a nation can lead to its economic growth.

Rabbani said summit provides us an opportunity to discuss the issues related to women entrepreneurs and hopefully women will come out with a collective wisdom which will be translated into formation of better national economy.

He said it is the responsibility of political parties to bring stability as nation trusts them through

vote.

He advised the politicians to avoid giving such statements which creates uncertainty among business community.

Earlier, Addressing the summit Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana said RCCI is taking lead here and helping women entrepreneurs to move forward. He said that providing social justice is collective responsibility of government and business community. He said that he knows the concern of traders and business community due to different gas rates among provinces. He said government is dong outmost efforts to promote business activities in the country.

President RCCI Zahid Latif Khan in his address said that the main purpose of this

initiative was to provide women a platform to excel in the field of entrepreneurship, improve networking and consultation. He also highlighted the key initiatives of RCCI in promoting business activities and entrepreneurship and said that Women Business Incubation Center ( WBIC) is one of the example.

He said RCCI will provide tailor-made training’s, hold seminars, training programs and business plan competition to create awareness among Women Entrepreneurs regarding product development, pricing, packaging and export marketing etc through such initiative.

High Commissioner of Canada Perry Calderwood, Margaret Adamson and Tajkistan Ambassador Jenovo Sher Ali also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the role of RCCI.