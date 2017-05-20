Ruet-e-Hilal committee to sit on May 26 for Ramzan crescent sighting

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): The meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal

Committee for sighting the crescent of Ramzan on May 26, Friday at

committee of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

The committee has announced that on the evening of May 26,

corresponding Shaban 29 1438 Hijri, it would gather to witness the

moon of Ramzan ul Mubarak 1438 AH.

Meetings of Zonal/District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will be

held the same day at their respective headquarters at the same time.