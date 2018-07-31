RTS failure under analysis : ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was finalizing the reasons of failure of RTS (Results Transmission System) on July 25 (Election-2018).

An official of ECP told APP that, It is an international practice that any system been introduce is practiced before launching but due to shortage of time RTS could not be tested.

He also said, it was the demand of parliamentarians to launch and practice RTS in election 2018.

Now ECP was analyzing the reasons of failure of RTS and share the findings with the media.

He said, for the first time an online system to share results from 85,000 polling stations around the country to the central headquarters in Election Commission of Pakistan was introduced.

The commission, he said, was investigating those complaints where results on a piece of plain paper were released instead of the ECP’s-issued Form-45. Sufficient copies of the forms were available with the commission, he added.