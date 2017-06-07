Rs 65.7b allocated for health sector in KP budget 2017-18

PESHAWAR June 7 (APP): The KP Government has allocated Rs65.7billion for health sector in the budget 2017-18 carrying Rs 603billion total outlay showing a 20 percent increase over outgoing fiscal 2016-17.

The Provincial Finance minister Muzafar Said advocate presented the fifth budget of PTI government in the provincial assembly with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Chair on Wednesday afternoon.

Unveiling the provincial budget at the floor of KP Assembly here, Finance Minister Muzafar Said advocate said the total volume of health sector was 11pc of total budget volume of Rs603 billion for the year 2017-18.

He said as many as 394 posts were created in the current fiscal year. As many as 1149 posts were created at province and 2793 at district level in outgoing fiscal.

Likewise, 1140 posts were proposed for creation in 2017-18 and 674 posts proposed for creation at province and 466 in districts in 2017-18.

A sum of Rs13.780 billion has been estimated for 2017-18 to be transferred to district health offices including medical teaching institutions (MTIs) for smooth health delivery system.

Grant in aid to be provided to health institutions across the province including Rs963 million for Ayub Medical College, Rs1594 for Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Rs248 million for DHQ hospital Bannu, Rs144m for women and children hospital Bannu, Rs587m for Khalifa Gulnawaz teaching hospital Bannu, Rs278m for Bannu medical college, Rs232m for Gomal Medical College DI Khan, Rs313m for Mufti Mehmood Memoral Hospital DI Khan, Rs 628m for DHQ Hospital DI Khan and Rs772million for Mardan Medical Complex Mardan.