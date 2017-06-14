Rs54.40bn GB budget 2017-18 presented, 10% increase in salaries, pension announced

GILGIT, June 14 (APP): Minister Finance Gilgit-Baltistan Haji

Muhammad Akbar Taban today presented Rs54.40 billion provincial budget for fiscal year 2017-18 carrying 10 percent increase in salaries of the employees of the provincial government employees and pensioners.

The new fiscal budget includes Rs 28,26,21,69000 for non development

expenditures and Rs 18, 30 billion for Annual Development Program, and allocation for food subsidies is Rs. 7.8450 billion.

The Public Sector Development Program has outlay of Rs 3.30 billion

including schemes for education, health, law and order, irrigation and agriculture, communication, infrastructure, water and energy sectors.

For Chief Minister sustainable program a sum of Rs.2, 710000000 have

been allocated.

A sum of Rs 1,530000000 has been allocated for education. Funds have been suggested for construction of new buildings of schools, provision of basic necessary facilities to them including drinking water, walls and provision of furniture while the up gradation of schools was among the program.

Health sector will receive a sum for over Rs 1,800000000 for its

development. Under the new health budget, new health centers will be established while already hospitals and basic health centers will

receive machinery, medicines and other necessary facilities.

A sum of over Rs 43, 42, 00,000 has been allocated for livestock and

agriculture sector. For local government and rural development

Rs.45000000 has been allocated.

For the sectors of information, services, administration and cabinet a

sum of Rs.4, 27, 00 was allocated. For power sector a sum of

Rs.3,530000000 have been allocated. For law and justice a sum of

Rs.14,500000 have been allocated.

For excise and taxation a sum of Rs.12, 6800000 have been allocated.

For forestry and wild life Rs. 22,6700000 , for environment sector

Rs 29,30,75,000,for youth affairs, tourism, sport and culture Rs.53,76,00000 has been allocated.

For mineral and industries RS.17, 3000000, for LG and RD a sum of

Rs.400, 000,000 has been allocated.

Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan Hafeez Urehman and Speaker GB

Legislative Assembly Fida Nashad termd the Budget apro-poor and public bidget. It was PML (N) government third budget in Gilgit-Baltistan.