Rs441.645 mn donation received for Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand dams so far

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):As many as Rs441.645 million donation has been received in fund, set up for construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams under the landmark decision of the Apex Court.

According to data compiled by State Bank of Pakistan, Rs.59,438,771.22 were collected on July 30, Rs.11,390,307 on July 27, Rs.36,66,418.19 on July 26, Rs 31,850,931.56 on July 24, Rs 25,549,929.59 on July 23, Rs17,526,149.31 on July 20 and Rs.33,263,354.15 on July 19.

Similarly, a sum of of Rs 40,096,370.19 was deposited on July 18, Rs.60,432,101.02 on July 17, Rs34,295,141.07 on July 16, Rs 26,143,838.44 on July 13, Rs. 30,204,440.89 on July 12, Rs26,865,970 on July 11, Rs 5,374,636 on July 10, Rs 1,346,261 on July 9 and Rs 1,201,150 on July 6.

In pursuance of directive of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, SBP has established “Supreme Court of Pakistan’s Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund” for raising funds for the construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The Fund shall receive donations/contributions from general public, institutions, organizations etc which shall be solely used for the purpose of construction of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dams.

The fund is being directly supervised by the Apex Court and its account will be operated by the Registrar of the Court.

All Commercial banks, Microfinance banks, and field office of SBP Banking Services Corporation have opened the Fund account to receive donations in cash, through cheques, pay order and demand drafts, at all their branches across the country.

The donors can also make online donations to the Fund through internet banking, Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) and other Alternate Delivery Channels (ADC) using IBAN of their respective bank. While the banks have sent the IBANs of the Fund account to their clients through SMS alerts, the bank wise list of IBANs is also available at SBP web page http://www.sbp.org.pk

The general public can also make donations in cash at over 400,000 Branchless Banking Agents of commercial and Microfinance banks across the country against proper receipt in electronic or paper form duly confirmed by the SMS alert.

The donations can also be made through Credit/Debit Cards from anywhere in the world by clicking the “Online collections for Supreme Court Diamer Bhasha & Mohamand Dams Fund” on the SBP web page http://www.sbp.org.pk.

The overseas Pakistanis may deposit their contributions to the Fund in cash, cheques, pay orders, demand drafts etc at the Pakistan’s Mission in the relevant country. They can also make the contributions through Credit/Debit cards from anywhere in the world.

The overseas Pakistanis having PKR accounts in Pakistan can also make donations in the Fund through the internet banking facility of their respective banks in Pakistan.

The arrangements are also being made in consultation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs to establish the Fund account in the overseas branches of Pakistani banks in different countries to collect the donations in the Fund account.

It is pertinent to mention here that proposal was also under consideration to include surcharge in electricity bills to generate funds for these mega projects.