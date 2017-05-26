Rs 811.788 mln allocated for IB&NH Division projects

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has allocated Rs 811.788 million for 27 projects of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage (IB&NH) in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary documents released on Friday, Rs 174.788 million has been earmarked for 12 ongoing schemes and Rs 637 million for 15 new projects.

Rs 100 million have been set aside for modernization of cameras and production unit of Pakistan Television Corporation, while

amount of Rs 50 million has been allocated for replacement of

equipment of studio and control room at PTV academy.

Ather major allocations include Rs 100 million for replacement

of medium wave transmitters at Mirpur and Rs 75 million for

ungradation of monitoring system upto 250 television channels.

As many as Rs 50 million have been earmarked for establishment

of Sautul Quran FM Network Phase-II, Rs 50 million for institutional

strengthening of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority.

(PEMRA).

An amount of Rs 20 million have been allocated for

establishment of National Film Academy at H-9, Islamabad.

Rs 45 million each have been allocated for rebroadcast

station, Shangla, Swat and rehabilitation of medium wave services

from Muzaffarabad, AJK.

Among the ongoing PSDP projects of the ministry Rs 50 million

have been allocated for 100 KW medium wave station at Gwadar.