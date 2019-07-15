Rs 80 million cheque was directly deposited in account of Shahbaz Sharif’s son-in- law

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that Rs 80 million cheque donated by UK Aid was directly deposited in the personal account of son-in-law of Shahbaz Sharif.

In a tweet, she said that an officer of Earthquake Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Authority ( ERRA) Ikram Naveed had admitted the crime in his affidavit during plea bargain.

She said that the spokespersons of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz had been trying to mislead the people by telling lies but soon they will stop defending them as the list of money laundering and corruption of Shahbaz Sharif and sons was very long.

If Shahbaz Sharif, his sons and son-in- law were innocent, why they escaped from the country. She asked Shahbaz Sharif family to confess and repent on their crimes.