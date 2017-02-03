Rs 80 bln allocated for rehabilitation, reconstruction of FATA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Lt Gen Abdul Qadir Baloch Friday informed the National Assembly that a sum of Rs 80 billion was earmarked aimed at rehabilitating and reconstructing of health, education and other basic facilities in Federal Administrated Tribal Areas (FATA).

Responding to a Calling Attention notice by Qaiser Jamal and others regarding non-inclusion of NA-47 in the (RRU) for rehabilitation/reconstruction work, the minister said a comprehensive programme was devised for rehabilitation of all those facilities which were damaged during militancy.

He said Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Unit (RRU) was simultaneously working across the FATA.

Mr.Qadir said planning has already been done besides initiating projects in various areas and the whole programme would be completed by 2018.

Rejecting the impression that Frontier Regions (FR) were included in the programme, the minister said more allocation was made to FR.

He said separate amount was allocated for every agency and no discrimination was being carried out with any areas.

However, he said priority was being given to agencies neighboring Afghanistan.