KARACHI, June 02 (APP): To recognize the efforts of hardworking
students, the provincial government is introducing a reward
system of Rs 100,000 to be given to each student who secure A-1 grade in Intermediate and Matriculation exams, said Sindh Chief Minister
Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech here on Monday.
Rs 750 million have been earmarked for the said purpose in the next
financial year.
Rs 750mln allocated for students, secure A-1 in Inter, matric exams
