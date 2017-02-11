Rs 720m allocated for development projects: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 11 (APP): The PML-N government is

utilizing all sources for bringing prosperity and

progress in the country.

This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary

for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha

while addressing a Sui Gas supply ceremony near Chak-75

SB, here on Saturday.

On the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif, funds of Rs 720 million have been allocated

for 51 villages of NA-65, he said.

The projects will be executed for providing basic

facilities like Sui gas, electricity and construction

of carpet roads to the people, he added.

For facilitating far flung areas and to strengthen

local bodies, the Punjab government has decided to release

of funds Rs 2.5 million to each union council for development,

Ranjha said.

He said over 500 Health Cards had been distributed

under Prime Minister Health Card scheme in Chokera

Union Council.

“Pakistan has entered into new era of development and

2018 will be the year of end of power crisis from the

country,” he added.