Rs 720m allocated for development projects: Ranjha

SARGODHA, Feb 11 (APP): The PML-N government is
utilizing all sources for bringing prosperity and
progress in the country.
This was stated by Federal Parliamentary Secretary
for Information and Broadcasting Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha
while addressing a Sui Gas supply ceremony near Chak-75
SB, here on Saturday.
On the direction of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, funds of Rs 720 million have been allocated
for 51 villages of NA-65, he said.
The projects will be executed for providing basic
facilities like Sui gas, electricity and construction
of carpet roads to the people, he added.
For facilitating far flung areas and to strengthen
local bodies, the Punjab government has decided to release
of funds Rs 2.5 million to each union council for development,
Ranjha said.
He said over 500 Health Cards had been distributed
under Prime Minister Health Card scheme in Chokera
Union Council.
“Pakistan has entered into new era of development and
2018 will be the year of end of power crisis from the
country,” he added.
