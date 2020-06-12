Rs 66.66 b earmarked for Finance Division projects in PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):The Federal Government will spend around Rs 66,666.571 million on 37 projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during the upcoming financial year 2020-21.

According to the budget document, an amount of Rs 63,356.571 million has been allocated for 29 ongoing development projects and Rs 3,310 million for eight new development schemes of the Finance Division.

Among the ongoing schemes, Rs 24,000 million is earmarked for merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Rs 24,000 million for their 10 years development plan, Rs 1,000 million for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gwadar (Balochistan), and Rs 730.210 million Chao Tangi Small Dam, SWA (KP),

About Rs 2,357 million is allocated for Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-iv), Karachi, (50:50) federal share total cost, whereas Rs 1000 million is earmarked for dualization of road from Bahawalpur to Yazman to Chandni Chowk (length 35.00 km) (SP) Punjab.

Likewise, Rs 700 million is specified for MGD RO Sea Water Desalination Plant at Gwadar (CPEC) and Rs 500 million for the construction of road from Sibi-Talli (20 km) and Kohlu-Rakhni (80 km).

Among the new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 2,000 million for land acquisition for Swat Motorway (Phase-ii) and Rs 300 million for the construction of road from Dalbandin to Ziarat-Balanosh (77 km) (NHA deposit work).

An amount of Rs 250 million is earmarked for dualization of Quetta Ziarat Road length 106 km via khani cross to Ziarat 70 km and Sara Ghurgai to Ziarat Kuch 36 km, whereas Rs 250 million is allocated for the construction of black top road from Duki to Chamalon via Nana Sahib Ziarat Gumbaz Landi Mir Khan Hosri district Duki (length 115.00 km).

The government has allocated Rs 200 million for development of Ziarat Town and Rs 200 million for up-gradation and rehabilitation of Lawrancepur- Tarbella Road (25.2 km).

An amount of Rs 100 million has been earmarked for Expo Centre, Quetta (Main Finance) and Rs 10 million for the construction of National Academy of Public Finance and Accountancy (Feasibility).