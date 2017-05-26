RS 6 bn allocated for establishment of IT park in Capital: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Delivering Budget speech in the

National Assembly, Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar Friday said that the Government of Pakistan realizing the importance of

Information technology has taken a number of measures in past and

will continue with similar measures in future.

He said that the Government will set up a IT software park in

Islamabad with the help of Korean Government at a cost of Rs 6

billion. The financial arrangements for this have been concluded and

the construction work shall start soon, he added.

The minister said that the start-up software houses

shall be exempted from Income Tax for the first 3 years while

exports of IT services from Islamabad and other Federal territories

shall be exempted from Sales Tax.

He said IT export houses/ companies shall be allowed to open

Foreign Exchange Accounts in Pakistan on the condition that deposit

in these accounts shall only be allowed through remittances from

abroad in respect of their export earnings.

They will be allowed to use these accounts for meeting

business related payments outside Pakistan,he added.

Dar said tat mobile phones being an important element in

providing IT connectivity and the mobile telephony is heavily taxed.

He said it has been decided to provide a relief to common man

by reducing the withholding income tax on cell phone call from 14%

to 12.5% and Federal Excise Duty from 18.5% to 17%. We hope that in

the same spirit the provincial government shall also reduce the rate

of sales tax on mobile telephony and for encouraging use of smart

/ android phones – custom duty shall be reduced from Rs.1,000 to

Rs.650; and import duty is being reduced on mobile telecom products.