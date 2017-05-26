Rs 6 bln allocated to overcome shortage of housing units: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar

Friday said a risk sharing guarantee scheme to overcome shortage of housing units in the country will be launched and Rs 6 billion have been allocated for this purpose.

He while delivering his budget speech said there was shortage of over

1 million housing units in the country and every year an additional demand of 300,000 units is being added to this gap.

He said availability of long-term financing is a major hurdle as the

banks were shy of offering long-term financing.

In order to overcome this hurdle to housing loans, he said a

Risk Sharing Guarantee Scheme for low-income housing would be

launched.

Under this scheme, the government will provide 40 percent

credit guarantee cover to banks and DFIs for home financing for up

to Rs 1 million, he added.

He said it had been decided that this facility would also

be made available through micro-finance banks.