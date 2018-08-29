Rs 6.2bln ads given by Info ministry to print and electronic media in last four years, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Ministry of Information, Broadcasting, National History, Literary Heritage and attached departments had given advertisements worth Rs 6,111,779,669 to print and electronic media in last four years, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Ahmed Chaudhry told Senate.

In a written reply to the question of Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, he said the advertisements worth Rs 426,912,654 had been given to print and electronic media in 2013-14. Rs 1,095,794,707 billion had been given to both print and electronic media during 2014-15, advertisements worth Rs 2,469,226,193 in 2015-16 and Rs 2,119,846,115 in 2016-17.

He said the advertising agencies were assigned media campaigns

considering their creative/ productive capabilities and skills.

The advertising agencies were appointed on the panel of Ministry of

Information,Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage through

on open and transparent competition process.

All enlisted agencies were invited to participate in the competition process as per PID

guidelines for appointment of advertising agencies.