Rs 5.1 trillion growth-oriented budget for FY 2017-18 unveiled

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): With new initiatives alongwith

relief measures for salaried, low and middle income groups,

the PML-N government presented its fifth consecutive budget

with a total outlay of Rs 5.1 trillion, to realize the

objectives of inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while presenting the budgetary

proposals for FY 2017-18 in the National Assembly spelled out

major economic benchmarks for FY 2017-18 including the real GDP

targetted to grow at 6%; bringing inflation below 6%, budget

deficit at 4.1% and tax to GDP ratio at 13.7%.

Ishaq Dar also announced the merger of 2010 adhoc allowance

in the basic salary of federal government employees as well as

10% adhoc relief on revised basic pay.

The armed forces personnel, in addition

to incorporation of 2010 adhoc allowance, would get the merger of

2008 adhoc relief as well in their basic pay.

The federal government pensioners would also get a raise

of 10%, the Finance Minister told the House, adding, on the

pattern of increase in the pay of Government employees the

minimum wage of labourers for their benefit is being increased

from Rs. 14,000 to Rs.15,000 per month.

The size of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP)

for FY 2017-18 has been put at Rs 2.113 billion including Rs

1,001 billion for federal PSDP as well as the allocation of

Rs 1,112 to the provinces.

He said, the resource availability during 2017-18 has

been estimated at Rs 4,681.2 billion against Rs 4,442

billion in the budget estimates of 2016-17.

The defence budget is proposed at Rs 920 billion for FY

2017-18 against the revised budget of Rs 841 billion in the

FY 2016-17, the Finance Minister added.

Ishaq Dar also unveiled a strategy to achieve targets

that included 14% increase in FBR revenues; 11% growth in

federal expenditures; 7% increase in non-tax receipts and

containing current expenditure below the level of inflation.

He also announced new initiatives for agriculture,

financial sector, exports, textile, social sector and

employment, aimed at boosting economic activity at fast pace.

The Finance Minister also announced tax incentives aimed

at giving facilitation to the agriculture, Small and Medium

Enterprises (SMEs), and Information Technology (IT) sectors.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said under the special

initiative in the FY 2017-18, Benazir Income Support Programme

(BISP) beneficiary families, who are willing to start their own

businesses will be provided with training as well as a one-

time cash grant of Rs 50,000 to start their own business and

become productive members of society.

Initially this grant is proposed to be provided to

250,000 families, he added.

In order to facilitate provision of electricity

to remote areas and small cities where there are no

transmission lines, Ishaq Dar said, the Government in

partnership with the World Bank, will introduce solar-powered

off-grid electricity system for residents of small towns and

cities in sparsely populated areas of the country with special

focus on Balochistan.

In the agriculture sector, he said, all previous schemes

and initiatives of the present government including the Kissan

Package announced by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 2015; crop

loan insurance scheme; livestock insurance scheme; concession

of customs duty on dairy, livestock and poultry sector etc

will continue in the FY 2017-18.

The Finance Minister announced that from July 1, 2017,

ZTBL and National Bank of Pakistan will provide agri loans

upto 50,000 to small farmers with holdings of 12.5 acres at a

reduced rate of 9.9% per annum.

In order to facilitate the farmers, the volume of

agriculture credit is being enhanced to Rs 1,001 billion from

the last year’s target of Rs 700 billion which will be an

increase of 43%, he added.

As a further measure to support farmers, the Finance

Minister said, the government has already decided to sell the

existing stock of imported Urea Fertilizer available with NFML

at a concessional Rs 1,000 per bag.

In order to create ease of disbursement of subsidy on

DAP, it has been decided that DAP will be subject to fixed

sales tax. As a result, GST is being reduced from Rs 400 to

Rs 100. This will have a subsidy impact of Rs 13.8 billion, he

added.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar while giving brief overview

of the previous measures to boost exports announced new

initiatives under which the custom duty on raw-hides and skins

will be reduced to zero; stamping foil used in producing high

value added finished leather will also be exempted from

customs duty.

He said as the rice exporters are facing difficulties in

marketing due to long distances from their potential market,

it is being decided in principle to allow warehousing of rice

outside Pakistan.

For the promotion of housing sector, the Finance

Minister announced that a Risk Sharing Guarantee Scheme would

be launched under which the Government will provide 40 percent

credit guarantee cover to Banks and DFIs for home financing

for up to Rs 1 million, adding, Rs 6 billion have been

allocated for this purpose.

He said Pakistan Infrastructure Bank (PIB) will be

established to provide infrastructure financing for

commercially viable private sector projects. This effort will

be spearheaded by the IFC with a 20% equity of the Government

through PDF, while the remaining share will be provided by the

private sector.

The Bank is expected to assist in introducing innovative

project financing tools such as building domestic

infrastructure bond market and creating contingent financing

products which include credit guarantees, credit default

swaps, foreign currency liquidity facility and refinancing

options, he added.

In order to increase access to financial services for

the vast majority of the people, Ishaq Dar said, a Rs 8

billion fund will be created at the State Bank of Pakistan to

provide loans to low-income segments through microfinance

banks.

He said in order to enable banks to provide financing to

SME sector, the Government is planning to introduce Risk

Mitigation Facility for Small and Medium Enterprises through

Rs 3.5 billion fund to be established in the SBP.

The facility will cater to both Islamic and conventional

banking products, he added.

To cater the requirement of SMEs, the Finance Minister

also announced the establishment of an Innovation Challenge

Fund with Rs 500 million. This fund will be professionally

managed in collaboration with the key technology universities

of Pakistan, he added.

Ishaq Dar while speaking about energy sector said “By

2018 Inshallah 10,000 MW of additional electricity will

become part of the national grid.”

In addition, financial close have taken place for

15,000 MW of electricity generation projects beyond 2018.

In this regard, the government was proposing Rs 401 billion for

power sector development including investment of Rs 317

billion to be undertaken by WAPDA for the next year, he added.

Other than the large hydro power projects, he said, the

government was allocating Rs 38 billion for the development of

water sector.

Key projects such as extension of Right Bank Outfall

drain (RBOD – II), RBOD – I and Kaachi Canal would be given the

largest share in the water sector portfolio, he added.

The Finance Minister said, over the past three years’

the government has focused on building deficient

infrastructure with a view to translate the comparative

advantage into sustainable economic growth.

For the next year, a massive outlay of Rs 320 billion

has been proposed as compared to Rs 188 billion allocated in

the outgoing year, he added.

In line with its policy of improvement railway

infrastructure and services, the government has proposed to

allocate Rs 42.9 billion for FY 2017-18.

Ishaq Dar said during the last four years, the

government initiated far-reaching structural and

administrative reforms for moving towards a more efficient and

equitable tax system.

The comprehensive strategy for medium term period aimed

at increasing tax-to-GDP ratio to a respectable level of 15

percent, he said, adding concessions and tax exemptions above

Rs 300 billion were withdrawn by FBR in three years.

Besides unveiling the revenue measures, the Finance

Minister also announced relief measures in the areas of income

tax, sales tax and customs duty such as rationalization of

corporate tax, incentives for Islamic Banking, reduction of

withholding tax rates on fast moving consumer goods, facility

of revision of withholding tax statement etc.

Ishaq Dar also announced a new welfare schemes for

families of martyrs through the Central Directorate of

National Savings (CDNS). Under this scheme, a guaranteed and

enhanced profit will be given to the families of Shuhada, he

added.

He also announced a scheme for disable persons under

which the allocation of 2% quota for appointment of special

persons in government jobs would be extended to public and

publically listed companies.

Besides, the disabled persons would also be eligible to

invest in Behbood Saving Certificates like pensioners and

widows, he added.

The Finance Minister said budget for Baitul Mal is

proposed to be enhanced from Rs 4 billion to Rs 6 billion.

He said owing to the vision of Prime Minister Nawaz

Sharif and with prayers of the nation, the government has been

able to put Pakistan back on growth trajectory.

“Now we need to further strengthen our economy in order

to take the economy on the path of higher, sustainable and

inclusive economic growth,” he added.