Rs 478.79 mln released for industries, production Division

ISLAMABAD, Apr 17 (APP): The federal government has released Rs 478.79 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.029 billion for Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), 2016-17.

According to data provided by Planning Commission, by April 17, 2017 an amount of Rs 135.7 million has been released for the development projects of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development Company.

Similarly for the establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at Mingora, Swat, an amount of Rs 4.65 million out of total allocation of Rs 50.9 million for the year 2016-17 has been released.

An amount of Rs 118.53 million has also been released for the establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-I, Balochistan out of total allocation of Rs 261.9 million while Rs 17.15 million have been released for establishment of Gems and Jewelry Development Company, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Likewise, Rs 17.75 million have been released for the establishment of infrastructure in Quetta Industrial and Trade Estate (Phase-II) whereas Rs 56 million have been released for Hyderabad Engineering Support Center.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far released about Rs 549.979 billion for various ongoing and new projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out of its total Rs 800 billion allocations.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are released as per given mechanism.