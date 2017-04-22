Rs 478.79 mln released for industries, production Division

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): The federal government has released

Rs 478.79 million out of total allocation of Rs 1.029 billion for

Industries and Production Division under Public Sector Development

Programme (PSDP), 2016-17.

According to data provided by Planning Commission, by April

22, 2017 an amount of Rs 135.7 million has been released for the

development projects of Pakistan Gems and Jewellery Development

Company.

Similarly for the establishment of CFC for Silk Cluster at

Mingora, Swat, an amount of Rs 4.65 million out of total allocation

of Rs 50.9 million for the year 2016-17 has been released.

An amount of Rs 118.53 million has also been released for the

establishment of Bostan Industrial Estate Phase-I, Balochistan out

of total allocation of Rs 261.9 million while Rs 17.15 million have

been released for establishment of Gems and Jewelry Development

Company, Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Likewise, Rs 17.75 million have been released for the

establishment of infrastructure in Quetta Industrial and Trade

Estate (Phase-II) whereas Rs 56 million have been released for

Hyderabad Engineering Support Center.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government has so far

released about Rs 549.979 billion for various ongoing and new

projects of all the ministries and divisions under PSDP 2016-17 out

of its total Rs 800 billion allocations.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan has been following a

proper mechanism for the release of funds and accordingly funds are

released as per given mechanism.