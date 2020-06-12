Rs 475 mln spent on skill development schemes during FY 2019-20: ADP

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):The Ministries of Federal Education and Professional Training, and Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan have spent Rs 475 million on skill development schemes during the Fiscal Year 2019-20 to pave the way for job creation in the country.

An amount of Rs 575 million had been allocated in the Public Sector Development Programme 2019-20 to fund the ongoing and new skills development schemes, said the Annual Development Programme 2020-21 released on Friday. As of March, 31, 82 per cent of the total allocation was utilized.

Highlighting the government initiatives for youth empowerment, the ADP said all-out efforts were being made to produce skilled workforce at par with international standards of job market in various sectors of economy including construction, hospitality, services and energy. More than 200,000 youth had been trained under targeted training programmes so far.

In 2019-20, several key targets were achieved in strengthening the governance and infrastructure of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector, along with establishing skills/ development facilities for young people across the country.

The budget document said the initiatives included accreditation of 400 TVET institutes, 1400 training programmes, replacement of Apprenticeship Bill, 1962 with Apprenticeship Act 2018 to strengthen industry and private sector role in TVET Training and Capacity Building, Prime Minister’s Skills for All (Hunarmand Pakistan) under the Kamyab Jawan Programme (KJP) initiative, launch of a National Job Portal to link 55000 skilled workers with employers, establishment of Job Placement Centres (JPCs) at Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore along with 100 Job Placement and Vocational Counseling Centres (JP&VCCs) across the country for the benefit of youth and launch of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) system to recognize and certify 15000 informally skills youth.