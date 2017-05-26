Rs 4349 million earmarked for Aviation Div. under PSDP-18

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Under the Public Sector Development Programme for 2017-18, Rs 4349 million has been allocated for 12 ongoing and 8 new schemes in the Aviation Division.

The ongoing projects, including establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra, Construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad, Establishment of Flood Forecasting and Warning System for Kalpani Nullah Basin Mardan and New Gawadar International Airport have been earmarked Rs 500 million, Rs 1078 million, Rs 113 million and Rs 1000 million in the respective heads.

Besides, establishment of Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Centre and strengthening of Weather Forecasting System, Installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi and Reverse Linkage Project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre Turkey have been respectively allocated Rs 220 million, Rs 150 million, and Rs 25 million.

Under the new schemes, Rs 100 million and Rs 251 million would be spent respectively for Strengthening of Early Warning System of Pakistan Met Department, and construction of residential accommodations and other infrastructures at airports including Gwadar, DG Khan, Karachi, Panjgur, Moenjo Daro and Sukkur.