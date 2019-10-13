Rs 40,000 Prize Bonds Worth Rs 204 Billion Withdrawn By Oct, 05

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP):Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) Tuesday said that the investors of Rs 40,000 prize bonds have withdrawn Rs 204 billion by October 05, out of overall reserve of Rs 259 billion investments in CDNS in these prize bonds.

After the decision taken by the Federal government, CDNS had discontinued the specific bond by June 24, 2019, senior official of CDNS told APP here.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had directed that national Prize Bonds worth Rs 40, 000 denominations should not be sold after June 24, and would not be encashed or redeemed after March 31, 2020.