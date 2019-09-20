Rs 40,000 prize bonds worth Rs 152 billion encashed by Aug 31

ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) has pointed out that the investors of Rs 40,000 prize bonds have withdrawn Rs 152 billion by August 31, 2019, out of total stock of Rs 259 billion investment from CDNS after the federal government decided to discontinue the specific bond.

The National Savings is expecting that total amount to be drawn by the investors, would be around to Rs 194 billion by end of September, out of which Rs. 40 billion were drawn in July and Rs 112 billion in August, senior official of CDNS told APP on Friday.