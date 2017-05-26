Rs 333380.735 million allocated for Communications Division development projects in PSDP

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The Federal Government has allocated Rs 333380.735 million for 96 development projects of Communications Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday,the government has specified a total of 13660.398 million for 11 schemes of Ministry of Communications out of which Rs 13302.494 million have been allocated for three ongoing schemes while Rs 357.904 million have been earmarked eight new schemes.

Rs 14700.000 million have been allocated for National Highway Authority’s 85 development projects out of which Rs 305020.337 million have been earmarked for 72 ongoing schemes while Rs 14700.000 million have been allocated for NHA’s 13 new schemes.

Out of the ministry’s ongoing schemes Rs 13000.000 million have been earmarked for construction of Greenline bus rapid transit system in Karachi.

Rs 187.082 million have been set aside for acquisition of land for establishment of police posts and offices of NHMP along Grand Trunk road.

Among the new projects, Rs 112.124 million have been earmarked for construction of SSP NHMP Office at Gwadar,while Rs 100 million have been allocated for construction of NHMP offices at acquired lands.

Out of NHA’s development projects, highest amount of

Rs 38000.000 has been set aside for construction of Islamabad-Mianwali-D I Khan

Expressway which would form part of the CPEC.

Rs 21250.00 million have been earmarked for construction of Thakot-Havelian section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) while Rs 10,000.000 million have been allocated for construction of Faisalabad-Khanewal Expressway (M-4).

Rs 8000 million have been set aside for dualization of Indus Highway

section from Kohat to Sarai Gambila.

Rs 4000 million have been allocated for Bella-Awaran-Hoshab Road while Rs 8427.880 million have been earmarked for construction of infrastructure and allied work of Metro bus service from Peshawar More to New Islamabad Airport.

For construction of roads network for New Islamabad International Airport main link,Thalian and periphery road, Rs 5000 million have been allocated while an equal amount has been set aside for dualization of Indus Highway balance portion under CAREC.

Rs 5000 million have also been allocated for dualization of Yarik-Zhob

section of N-50 which form part of Western alignment of the CPEC.

Among the new NHA schemes Rs 5000 have been earmarked for construction of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway while Rs 3000 million have been allocated for dualization of Sialkot-Pasrur Road.