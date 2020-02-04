Rs 327.579 mln released for Aviation Division projects in seven months

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (APP):The government has released funds amounting to Rs 327.579 million during first seven months of the current fiscal year to execute 16 Aviation Division projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total allocation of Rs1,266.505 million.

According to the official data, by January 31 an amount of Rs 100 million has been provided each for construction of Airport Security Force (ASF) Camp at Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) and construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana dam, which stood 100 percent of the total allocation for these projects in the PSDP.

While, Rs 3.532 million have been released against the allocation of Rs23.532 million for establishment of a Specialized Medium Range Weather Forecasting Center (SMRFC) and strengthening of weather forecasting system in the country.

Similarly, a sum of Rs 30 million has been provided under a project to install Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, and Rs 30 million for installation of the same facility at Multan, for which Rs 160 million and Rs 50 million had been allocated respectively in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs 10.250 million has been issued for the Reverse Linkage project between Pakistan Meteorological Department and Marmara Research Centre (MRC) Turkey (IDB), and Rs 2.5 million for construction of double storey ladies hostel/barrack with provision of third storey along with Mess, Recreation Hall and Allied Facilities at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, against the allocation of Rs 40 million and Rs Rs 25 million respectively.

Whereas, Rs 3 million have been released for construction of 2x double storey barrack with provision of third storey for corporal to inspectors and assistant director along with separate Mess, and allied facilities at the Quetta Airport, for which Rs 30 million had been earmarked in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs 3 million has been provided for construction of barrack accommodation for 64x ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, store, Kote Magazine, quarter guard, and OC accommodation/room at Skardu airport, while Rs 2 million for provision of same facilities at Chitral airport, against allocation of Rs 30 million and Rs 20 million respectively.

Similarly, Rs 2 million have been issued for construction of double storey barracks for ASF at Faisalabad airport, and Rs 1 million for construction of double storey Director South Secretariat offices ASF along with allied facilities adjacent to ASF Headquarters Karachi, for which Rs 20 million and Rs 10 million had been reserved in the PSDP.

An amount of Rs 12.500 million has been provided for construction of triple storey living accommodation for ASF personnel at Lahore Airport, Rs 2.797 for triple storey living barrack for ASF personnel along with Mess, Recreation Hall at Multan airport and Rs 25 million for up-gradation of ASF Academy Karachi, against the allocation of Rs 25 million, Rs 27.973 million and Rs 50 million for the projects respectively.