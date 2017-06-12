Rs. 321 billion Balochistan budget for 2017-18 to be unveiled on June 15

QUETTA June 12 (APP) Balochistan budget for fiscal year 2017-18 with a total outlay of Rs. 321.67 billion is scheduled to be unveiled on June 15 instead of June 12 as had been announced earlier.

Provincial Finance department sources told APP here on Monday that Rs. 80 billion have been proposed to be allocated under development head while Rs. 38 billion each will be set-aside for education and law and order departments in the next provincial budget.

Health department will receive an amount of Rs. 35 billion in the provincial budget for 2017-18.

The province will have a revenue of Rs. 24.1 billion under oil and gas surcharge while remaining funds will be coming from central divisible pool.

An amount of Rs. 76 billion has also been proposed to set aside under newly created Chief Minister Divisional Development Porgramme.

6000 new vacancies will also be created in the various provincial departments during the next fiscal year.

This year it is quite weird on the part of provincial government that it had to reschedule the unveiling of annual budget three time in a single year. As per the provincial government’s first announcement the provincial budget for next monetary year had to be presented on June 9 last which had been postponed allegedly due to disagreement over distribution of development funds between partners in the provincial government.