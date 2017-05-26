Rs 321.530 mln allocated for PNRA

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has allocated a total of Rs 321.530 million for three ongoing and a new scheme of Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority (PNRA) under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary documents issued here on Friday, Rs

286.530 million has been allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 35 million for new schemes.

Among the ongoing sachems, a total of Rs 50 million has been allocated for capacity building in Design Assessment & Analysis to Ensure Safety of Advance Nuclear Power Plants, Rs 180 million for establishment of National Radiological Emergency Coordination Centre and Rs 56.530 million has been allocated for PNRA Residential Colony at Chashma District Mianwali, Kundian.

Likewise, Rs 35 million has been allocated for a new scheme reinforcement of PNRA’s capacity and regulatory oversight against vulnerabilities of Digitized Controls and Cyber Threats.