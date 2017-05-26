Rs 320 bn allocated for communications sector in next budget: Dar

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq

Dar said on Friday that the government was attaching top priority to

development of motorway and highways network and has allocated Rs

320 billion for this sector in the coming fiscal year’s budget while

in the outgoing fiscal year Rs 188 billion were earmarked for the

communication sector.

Delivering his budget 2017-18 speech in the National Assembly,

he said that by 2013-14,only Rs 51 billion were allocated for this

sector.

He said that Pakistan due to its strategic location,enjoyed

the unique capacity to provide a link to the countries of the

region. He said for taking advantage of this gifted position the

government has been investing in this sector.

Giving details of some major communications sectors projects,he said that for 230 km Lahore-Abdul Hakim section of the Motorway Rs 48 billion have been allocated in the coming budget while for Multan-Sukker Motorway Rs 35 billion have been earmarked.

Dar said that for Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway Rs 2.5 billion have been

set aside which is being built on BOT basis while Karachi-Hyderabad

motorway,also a BOT basis has been partially opened for

traffic.

The finance minister said that Rs 38 billion have been earmarked for Hakla-D I Khan Motorway whereas for Faisalabd-Khanewal Motorway Rs 10 billion have been allocated.

For Burhan-Havelian Expressway Rs 3 billion and for Thakot-Havelian section Rs 26 billion have been allocated.

He said that for D I Khan- Mughalkot-Zhob Highway Rs 2.7 billion have been earmarked while for Hoshab-Surab highway and Gwadar-Hoshab section Rs 2.5 billion have been allocated.