Rs 31.710 mln released for petroleum sector projects

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (APP):The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31.710 million during first quarter of the of current fiscal year to execute petroleum projects under the

Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2019-20) against the total

allocation of Rs 581.812 million.

According to the official data, an amount of Rs 2.110 million has so far been provided to explore and evaluate coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan, for which Rs10.553 million have been earmarked in the PSDP.