Rs 2,829 mln released for petroleum sector development

ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): The government has released over Rs

2,829 million for the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources

under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) till date

against the total allocation of Rs 4251 million for the fiscal year

2016-17.

According to official data, Rs 415.8 million have been

released for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for

the Geological Survey of Pakistan.

While, funds amounting to Rs 131.6 million have been provided

for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin Coal Field

and its adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

Moreover, Rs 20 million have been released to explore and

evaluate metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas, district

Lasbella of Balochistan.

The government provided Rs 11.3 million for exploration of

tertiary coal in the Central Salt Range, Punjab, besides releasing

over Rs 2,059 million funds for supply of gas to various villages

and localities.

An amount of Rs 332.2 million have been given for provision of

sui gas to three localities of District Mansehra, Rs 656.7 million

for various villages of district Thatta and Sajawal, Rs 170.6

million for various villages of district Sheikhupura, Rs 532.7

million villages of Hafizabad, Rs 369 for District Okara villages,

Rs 163.8 million for district Mardan and Rs 25.6 million for

villages of district Attock.

Whereas, no funds could be released against Rs 1,413 million

allocation made for provision of gas to various localities of

districts Sargodha, Sialkot and Kahuta.