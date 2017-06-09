Rs 220 bln saved in different development projects: Shehbaz

LAHORE, June 9 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

on Friday said that provincial government has saved precious resources worth Rs.220 billion in different development projects.

Talking to parliamentarians here at his Punjab Assembly chamber, he said

that no such example of savings existed in 70 years of country’s history, ading that past rulers had plundered national resources mercilessly and got their billions of rupees loans waved off and now

they were bragging about their piety today, he added.

Chief Minister said that PML-N had the credit of promoting a culture

of transparency and even the opponent could not question transparency in its projects.

He said that 2017 was the year of completion of promises made with

the people and vowed that the government would fulfill its promises made with the people, because the pivot of the PML-N politics was selfless service to the people.

Shehbaz Sharif said that his purpose of life was to serve the people and as long as he was alive, he would continue to serve the people. He

said that the elements indulged in purposeless criticism of public welfare initiatives were enemy of people’s development and prosperity as some of the political elements were unnerved over fast development of the country.

He made it clear that from now onward, only the politics of public

service would last as there was no room for blame-game. The people would make the politics of transparency, honesty, hard work and performance to succeed in the elections of 2018.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the journey of

transparency and development had successfully been continued during the last four years and now Pakistan was changing but unluckily, the mindset

of some of the politicians had not changed and the claimants of making a new Pakistan were indulged in ruining the exiting Pakistan.

But, now the people will not be entrapped by these defeated elements, he

added. He said that the past rulers of Punjab have made graveyards

of corruption during the dictatorship era and instead of solving the problems of the people further increased their problems. Similarly,

the development and prosperity of the common man was impeded through sit-ins and lockdowns and now these elements are afraid that the

completion of most transparent projects will bury their residual

politics.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government will continue the

journey of selfless public service under the leadership of Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He further said that provincial budget 2017-18 is people-friendly,

and the big development budget has been presented in the history

of the province which will help in improving the quality of life of

the people besides ensuring composite development and strengthening

of the economy.

The Chief Minister asked the public representatives to work with

more zeal and energy to serve the people better and monitor the

public welfare projects.