Rs 21.328 billion releases for textiles ,non textiles sectors: Razak

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):PM Adviser on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Friday said that that Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) refunds of Rs 20.5 billion for textiles sector and Rs 0.828 billion for npn textiles sector have been released by the Ministry of Commerce.

In a tweet, he hoped,” our business community will now use this liquidity to look after their workers during this challenging time,”.

While according to press release issued by the Ministry of Commerce, the ministry has decided for regularly interacting with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other Chambers of Commerce and Industries to proactively engage and solve the problems faced by Trade and Industry during COVID-19 crisis.

In this regard, four meetings have already been held so far on 31st March, 1st April, 2nd April and 8th April, 2020.

President of different chambers of the country including FPCCI, President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Chairman EDB were engaged with the ministry in this regard.

Two of these meetings were chaired by the Adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while two others chaired by the Secretary Ministry of Commerce Sadar Ahmed Nawaz Sukhara.