Rs 202.2bn allocated for education

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh government for the next

financial year has proposed to enhance the budget for education

to Rs 202.2 billion from Rs 163.12 billion.

The provincial government has allocated the highest

percentage of resources towards education in the year 2017-18,

said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech Monday.

It will see an increase of 24% over allocation of current financial

Grants for universities and education institutions have been

kept at Rs.5 billion.

During the current financial year Rs 17.230 billion had

been allocated for ADP of education sector, he said.