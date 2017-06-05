Rs 202.2bn allocated for education

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh government for the next
financial year has proposed to enhance the budget for education
to Rs 202.2 billion from Rs 163.12 billion.
The provincial government has allocated the highest
percentage of resources towards education in the year 2017-18,
said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech Monday.
It will see an increase of 24% over allocation of current financial
year, said Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah .
Grants for universities and education institutions have been
kept at Rs.5 billion.
During the current financial year Rs 17.230 billion had
been allocated for ADP of education sector, he said.
