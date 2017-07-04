Rs 2.763 bln allocated for establishment of two universities in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)

with the approval of Planning Commission has been allocated Rs 2.763

billion for establishment of two University Colleges in Balochistan.

An official of the HEC here Tuesday told APP that these two

university colleges were one each in Zhob and Dera Murad Jamali.

The University College Zhob would be a constituent college of

Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and

Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta and will offer four-year

degree programmes in Business Administration, Economics, Computer

Sciences and Information Technology.

Balochistan Government has allotted a piece of land measuring

100 acres for the College and the Federal Government will construct

infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 1.260 billion.

The second University College will be established in Dera

Murad Jamali and would be a constituent college of Lasbela University

of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal.

The College will offer Bachelor degree programmes in

Agricultural Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Sociology

and Computer Sciences in its initial phase.

The College will also offer diploma courses in Livestock and

Dairy Development and Food Technology/Food Sciences to youth in the

region.

The Government of Balochistan has identified 500 acre of land

at Dera Murad Jamali for the establishment of the College. While Rs.

1.503 billion will be provided by HEC for infrastructure

development.

The College is planned to be a model campus in the region to

deal with the most demanded technologies and research oriented

studies.

HEC would provide necessary academic facilities at the

temporary building to initiate the classes and provision of

infrastructure and allied facilities at permanent campus of the

college for 800-1000 students along with common facilities like

library, medical center, sports facilities, cafeteria, etc.