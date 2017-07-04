Rs 2.763 bln allocated for establishment of two universities in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP): The Higher Education Commission (HEC)
with the approval of Planning Commission has been allocated Rs 2.763
billion for establishment of two University Colleges in Balochistan.
An official of the HEC here Tuesday told APP that these two
university colleges were one each in Zhob and Dera Murad Jamali.
The University College Zhob would be a constituent college of
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and
Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta and will offer four-year
degree programmes in Business Administration, Economics, Computer
Sciences and Information Technology.
Balochistan Government has allotted a piece of land measuring
100 acres for the College and the Federal Government will construct
infrastructure at a cost of Rs. 1.260 billion.
The second University College will be established in Dera
Murad Jamali and would be a constituent college of Lasbela University
of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, Uthal.
The College will offer Bachelor degree programmes in
Agricultural Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Education, Sociology
and Computer Sciences in its initial phase.
The College will also offer diploma courses in Livestock and
Dairy Development and Food Technology/Food Sciences to youth in the
region.
The Government of Balochistan has identified 500 acre of land
at Dera Murad Jamali for the establishment of the College. While Rs.
1.503 billion will be provided by HEC for infrastructure
development.
The College is planned to be a model campus in the region to
deal with the most demanded technologies and research oriented
studies.
HEC would provide necessary academic facilities at the
temporary building to initiate the classes and provision of
infrastructure and allied facilities at permanent campus of the
college for 800-1000 students along with common facilities like
library, medical center, sports facilities, cafeteria, etc.
