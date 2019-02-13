Rs 2.516 bln released for Finance Division projects

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The government has so far released an amount of Rs 2156.118 million for various projects of the Finance Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) during against the total allocation of Rs12346.359 million earmarked for the current fiscal year.

The total allocated amount for the current fiscal year includes Rs2067 million as foreign exchange component, according to latest data of Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

Out of the total released amount, Rs400 million have been released for necessary facilities of fresh water treatment, water supply and distribution in Gwadar under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for which an amount of Rs1200 million has been earmarked in the

federal PSDP.

The government released Rs400 million for Gwadar Development Authority against its allocations of Rs1000 million, the data revealed.

An amount of Rs 344.8 million has been released for Greater Karachi Sewerage Plant (S-III Karachi), which is being executed on 50:50 cost sharing basis between federal and provincial governments. In total Rs862 million have been allocated for the project under PSDP 2018-19.

An amount of Rs 210 million has been released for Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Mother and Child Healthcare Centre Nawabshah City (300) bedded hospital against its allocations of Rs 300 million.

Another Rs200 million have been released for Khyber Institute of Child Health and Children Hospital (District Peshawar), for which an amount of Rs500 million has been allocated in the federal PSDP 2018-19.

The government also released Rs120 million for widening and carpeting of Booni-Buzand Torkhow Road Chitral out of its total allocations of Rs300 million in the current budget whereas an amount of Rs60 million have been released for Sea Water desalination plant at Gwadar against its allocation of Rs150 million .

The government released Rs112.410 million for Cadet College Kharan against the allocations of Rs562.057 million whereas an amount of Rs105 million has been released for construction of fish landing jetty and allied harbour facilities at Surbandar in Gwadar against its allocations of Rs264.302 million.

An amount of Rs53.897 million have been released for energization and construction/ extension of Audit House Islamabad against its allocations of Rs179.656 million.

In total, the federal government has so far released Rs310.292 billion against the total allocation of Rs675 billion under PSDP (2018-19) for various ongoing and new schemes of different ministries and divisions.

The released funds include Rs127.943 billion for federal ministries, Rs137.231 billion for corporations, and Rs25.963 billion for special areas.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan follows the specific mechanism for release of funds. During first quarter (July-September) it releases 20 per cent of development funds, in second quarter (October-December) 20 per cent, third quarter (January-March) 30 per cent and fourth quarter (April-June) 30 per cent.