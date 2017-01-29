Rs 180m released for campus of NUST: Khawaja Asif

SIALKOT, Jan 29 (APP): Federal Minister for Defence, Water and Power Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday said the federal government had released Rs 180 million as the first installment for establishing the Sialkot resident campus of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) near Sambrial.

Talking to the newsmen here, the minister said the the campus would be established on 150 acres of land at a total estimated cost of Rs 4 billion for providing international standard education to students besides launching the specially designed advanced technology and

engineering courses.

The minister said a separate campus of the Government College Women University (GCWU) Sialkot and Khawaja Muhammad

Safdar Medical College (KMSMC) Sialkot would also be established soon near Sambrial-Sialkot as well.

He said the construction of the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway had also been started at three different sections under the joint supervision of the National Highway Authority (NHA) and the Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

He said the work had also been started to shift old district courts from the city to Sialkot-Eimanabad Road.

The minister said an international standard park would be established at a place to be vacated after shifting the district courts.

He said the shifting of the Sialkot District Jail and District Courts Sialkot to the outskirts of the city would increase beauty of the city besides helping a lot in lessening traffic load on main roads as well.

Khawaja Asif added that the PML-N government was taking measures for beautification and uplift of Sialkot.

MNA Ch Armughan Subhani, MLA-AJK Ch Muhammad Ishaq, Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Manshaullah Butt, MPAs Ch Muhammad Ikram, Ch Arshad Javaid Warraich, Ch Tariq Akhtar Subhani, Chairperson Sialkot District Council Miss Hina Arshad Warraich, Vice Chairman Ch Raza Subhani and Mayor of Sialkot Municipal Corporation Ch Tauheed Akhtar were also present.