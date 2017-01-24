Rs.162 billion package for textile sector achievement for Mintex

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Rs.162 billion for the modernization

and development of textile sector was a big achievement for Ministry

of Textile in years 2016.

Textile sector has got Rs.162 billion from Rs.180 billion “Trade

Enhancement Package” announced by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif for coming 18 months from January 2017 to June 2018 to

enhance the country’s export, a senior official of Ministry of

Textile,told APP here on Tuesday.

The official said the government had decided to give drawback

on duties in garments by seven percent, process fabric five

percent,madeups six percent in the coming 18 months.

The government had also given relaxation on the import of

textile machinery for the modernization and to enhance the

capacity of the textile sector,he said.

The official said that through this package cost of doing

business would also decrease helping enhance business activities in the

country.”

Replying to a question,he said that “We introduced 16 new

verities in cotton for enhancing the production and growth of

textile sector.”

He said the Ministry has started a training programme for

cotton growers about pest control and crop management to enhance the cash crop output in the country.

About 5,000 progressive farmers and workers of field extension

departments of the provincial agriculture departments had trained

initially in the pest control and crop management.

He informed the ministry has already trained about 5,000

cotton farmers about climate change and control of pink bollworm

attack on crop.

He said that cotton production target was revised to 11.272

million bales for current sowing season as against the set targets

of 14.5 million bales for the crop season of 2016-17.

Replying to another question,he said that in first stage about

500 master trainers from food and agriculture departments and

ginners association would be trained which would further train

growers across the country to control any out break of insects on

crop.

About 10,000 farmers had trained in first stage on pest

management, adding that due to the proper training pest attack was

reduced to a lower level during the last crop season,he said.

The production of up to 10.5 millions bales of cotton was

expected this season as compared to 9.07 million bales produced in

the previous year, he remarked.

While he said the Ministry of Textile has conducted the

five-day preliminary meeting of the International Cotton Advisory

Committee (ICAC) would commence,where delegations comprising

government, private sector, officials, scientists and other

stakeholders from 28 cotton producing countries has participated in

the meeting.

He said that holding of International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in Pakistan was remarkable achievement for the country,where experts in meeting agree on legislation to improve cotton yield,adding that

they agreed that cotton would continue to be prime contributor in

Pakistan’s economy.

Project development and innovation wing of the Ministry, has

initiated the different projects of innovations,in this regard 1000

stitching units to be established in all district of the country,the

official said.

He said that small incubator industry was also proposed for

coming years Public Sector Development Program(PSDP) 2017-17 to

persuade the young entrepreneur like Malaysia and vietnam.

Replying to a question ,he said the government has provided

uninterrupted electricity and gas to the textile sector, which

proved to be a huge support for textile sector growth in the

country.