Rs 135 million allocated for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division in PSDP 2020-21

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP):The government has allocated Rs 135 million in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21 for one ongoing and one new project of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

According to the PSDP, the government has allocated Rs 35 million for the ongoing scheme of Tahafuz Pilot Project aimed at providing health and nutrition facilities to families living in remote areas of the country.

While, Rs 100 million has been earmarked for the new scheme of ‘Monitoring and Evaluation Unit for Ehsaas Programme (Ehsaas Delivery Unit).