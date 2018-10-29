Rs 12086.530 mln released for ongoing NHA road infrastructure projects under PSDP

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Out of a total allocation of Rs 185197.800 million under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP),the government has released Rs 12086.530 million for ongoing road infrastructure projects of National Highway Authority.

An official source told APP on Monday that for construction of Lahore-Multan Motorway (M-3 section), Rs 40666.000 million have been earmarked out which Rs 8133.200 have been released todate. He said that Rs 510.000.million have been released for 18.3 km long six-lane ring road from Kala Shah Kaku to Lahore.

For construction of infrastructure and allied works for Metro Bus Services Peshawar Morr – New Islamabad International Airport (Length 25.6 km) Rs 2500.000 million have been allocated and so far Rs 500.000 million have been released.

He said for construction of KKH Phase-II Havelian-Thakot (118.057 KM) Part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)-Revised figure of PSDP

stands at Rs 22800.000 million out of which Rs 500.000. million have been released.

He said that revised figure of Rs 2000.000 million have been allocated for Improvement, Up-gradation and Widening of Jaglot – Skardu Road (S-1,

167 km) out of which Rs 400.000. million have been released. For Lowari Road Tunnel and Access Roads Project Rs 1500.000

million have been allocated and so far Rs 250.000.million released, the official source informed.

He said that revised allocation for 32.2 km Peshawar Northern Bypass stands at Rs 3500.000 million out of which Rs 700.000 million have

been released . For construction of four-lane bridge across river Indus linking Layyah with Taunsa including two-lane approach road and river training works total allocation Rs 400.000 million has been made out of which Rs 25.000 million have been released.Moreover, he said, Rs 25.000 million have been allocated for construction of 4-lane Bridge and 2- Lane Approach Roads across River Indus connecting Kallurkot with D.I.Khan out of which Rs 400.000 have been released so far.