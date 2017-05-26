Rs. 1200 million earmarked for Law and Justice Division in PSDP 2017-18

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The government has earmarked an amount of Rs. 12 million for Law and Justice Division under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2017-18.

According to the budgetary document released here on Friday,

Rs. 882.828 million is allocated for five ongoing projects of the ministry

while Rs. 317.172 million is reserved for four new schemes.

Under the ongoing schemes, Rs. 500 million is allocated for construction of Islamabad High Court while Rs. 300 million for Federal Programme Under Access to Justice Programme (all over Pakistan).

Besides that Rs. 32.241 million is reserved for Construction of

Official Residence for Honorable Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) at Sector F-5/2, Rs.

30.587 million for Strengthening the Ombudsman System of Administrative Justice

and upgradation/expansion of Online Complaint Management Information System

(CMIS) and Rs. 20 million for Public Awareness and Advocacy about Dispute

Resolution Mechanism of FTO.

The new schemes for the ministry projects included Rs. 100 million each for Construction of Office Building of FTO and Construction of Sessions Division East of Islamabad High Court.

While Rs. 82.721 million are earmarked for Construction of Judges Rest House of Islamabad High Court (Acquisition of Land) and Rs. 34.451 million for Construction of Residence of the Honorable Judges, Registrar, Officers/Official’s Residences of the Islamabad High Court.