Rs 115670 mln released for NHA prpjects under PSDP so far

ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): The government had released Rs. 115670

million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far.

An official source told APP on Wednesday that out of Rs 16350

million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 15400 million had

been released so far.

Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for

construction of the project, Rs 1500 million have been released.

“For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been released,” he added.

“For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs 100

million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been released

for land acquisition for the project,” he said, and added, “Rs 1500

million have been released for the construction of Burhan-Havelian

Expressway (E-35).”

He further said that for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total

of Rs 9000 million had been disbursed, while Rs 5000 million have

been released for land acquisition.

“For Basima-Khuzdar section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs

310 million have been released,” the source elaborated.

Similarly, he said, that a sum of Rs 50000 million had been released

for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).

“As much as Rs 5000 million have been released under the PSDP to

ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in district

Dir.

He said for Approach road of Islamabad Airport link road Rs 3000

million have been released while another amount of Rs 3000 milli9n has been released for Construction of oad Network for New Islamabad International Airport Main Link, Thalian Link & Periphery Road.