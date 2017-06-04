Rs 115670 mln released for NHA prpjects under PSDP so far

ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): The government had released Rs. 115670
million for the National Highway Authority (NHA) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) so far.
An official source told APP on Wednesday that out of Rs 16350
million allocated for Hakla-DI Khan Motorway, Rs 15400 million had
been released so far.
Moreover for land acquisition, affected properties compensation for
construction of the project, Rs 1500 million have been released.
“For widening and improvement of Hoshab-Nag-Basima-Surab Highway, Rs 4500 million had been allocated which have been released,” he added.
“For the construction of 118-km Thakot-Havelian Expressway, Rs 100
million have been released while Rs 2200 million have been released
for land acquisition for the project,” he said, and added, “Rs 1500
million have been released for the construction of Burhan-Havelian
Expressway (E-35).”
He further said that for building the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, a total
of Rs 9000 million had been disbursed, while Rs 5000 million have
been released for land acquisition.
“For Basima-Khuzdar section of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Rs
310 million have been released,” the source elaborated.
Similarly, he said, that a sum of Rs 50000 million had been released
for Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Section (230 km) of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway (PKM).
“As much as Rs 5000 million have been released under the PSDP to
ensure timely completion of Lowari Tunnel and access roads in district
Dir.
He said for Approach road of Islamabad Airport link road Rs 3000
million have been released while another amount of Rs 3000 milli9n has been released for Construction of oad Network for New Islamabad International Airport Main Link, Thalian Link & Periphery Road.
