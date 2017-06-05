Rs 100.32bn allocated for health sector

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): The provincial government of Sindh has

proposed, for the next fiscal year, an allocation of Rs 100.32

billion for health sector, as against an allocation of Rs

79.88 billion during current fiscal year.

The Sindh Chief Minister during his budget speech Monday

said that health remains a priority area and resource allocation

for this keeps on expanding.

The ADP of health is pitched at Rs 15.50 billion compared to

allocation of Rs 14 billion for current financial year.

The next financial year will witness an increase of 26% in total

allocation for Health Sector.