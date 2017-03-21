Rs.1.9b deposited in national exchequer in Petroleum Levy case

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made further advancement in recovery and investigation into the issue of Petroleum Levy.

In a statement issued by Ministry of Interior, it has been told that many petroleum companies had submitted about Rs 1.9 billion in national exchequer as a result of FIA’s actions so far. More recoveries were expected in this regard, the statement added.

Minister for Interior Ch Nisar Ali Khan had showed his satisfaction over FIA Lahore’s performance in Petroleum Levy case, it further added.