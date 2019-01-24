Rs 1.85 mln fine imposed on 37 petrol pumps violating cleanliness rules

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has imposed Rs 1.85 million fine on 37 petrol pumps of eight Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) on violation of cleanliness rules.

The authority’s teams inspected various petrol pumps in different parts of the country and imposed Rs 50,000 fine each on seven outlets of Shell Pakistan Limited, two Attock Petroleum Limited, three Byco Petroleum Limited, eight Total Parco Pakistan Limited, ten Pakistan State Oil, two Askar Oil Services Private Limited, two Hascol Petroleum Limited and three PUMA Energy Limited, a press release said.