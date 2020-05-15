Rs 0.5 mln donation cheque for Corona Relief presented to PM

ISLAMABAD, May 15 (APP):Speaker Pukhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Friday presented Prime Minister Imran Khan a donation cheque of Rs 0.5 million on behalf of Ibrahimi Trust Peshawer for the Corona Relief Fund.

Khan Zaman Sarwar, Chairman of Al Ibrahimi Group of companies and also member of AbuDhabi Chamber of Commerce, had pledged the donation in a live telethon held for the Prime Minister’s fund-raising to fight COVID-19·

The prime minister appreciated Ibrahimi Trust for contributing towards the Corona Relief Fund.

Mushtaq Ghani also briefed the prime minister about KPK Assembly’s annual audit of public accounts committee where Rs 5 billion were fixed as recovery in audit paras with different departments.

He said during last fiscal year, Rs 120 million were saved under the government’s austerity drive.

The prime minister lauded the efforts made by the KPK government to save public exchequer.