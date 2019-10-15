Royals meet President

ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began a series of formal meetings Tuesday with a call on the President Dr Arif Alvi and Begum Samina Alvi, where they discussed climate change and measures to alleviate poverty

Prince William and Kate Middleton who arrived here Monday are on a

five-day visit to Pakistan.

The Royal couple earlier in the day, visited a school and had a walk

at the Margalla hills national park, were received by the President and

the First Lady here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Accompanied by British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew

and other staff members, the President commended the visiting dignitaries for their endeavors to raise awareness about mental health, climate change, and poverty alleviation.