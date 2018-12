LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Thursday that illegal occupation of Royal Palm Golf and Country Club had ended with the orders of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, and now Ferguson, a private audit company, would conduct its audit.

Addressing a press conference here at Railways headquarters, he said now the railway land would only

be given on three-year lease purely on merit and asked the railway officials to start work in this regard.