ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):Royal Fort (Shahi Qila), Lahore which is one of most attractive cultural heritage site of the country has emerged as the most popular cultural site of Pakistan with around five million tourists visited during the year 2018.

While Shalimar Garden, Lahore was the second most visited site of the country during the same year with 398,698 tourists visited, a recent report by Gallup Pakistan titled “Cultural Heritage and Museum Visits in Pakistan,” revealed.