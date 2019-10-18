Royal couple wraps up Pakistan tour with memories of rich culture & loving people

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Friday concluded their five-day kaleidoscopic tour to Pakistan, carrying back home a bundle of fond

memories featuring country’s vibrant culture, people and places.

Prince William and Kate Middleton who visited Islamabad, Chitral,

Lahore and Rawalpindi held back-to-back activities including interaction

with locals, raising awareness on topics of education, health and climate

change, and attending an event on religious tolerance.

As a final engagement before boarding their departure flight, the couple

visited the Army Canine Centre in Rawalpindi this morning, which has been

modeled on the UK defence Training Centre at Melton Mowbray.

William and Kate were accompanied by Golden Labrador puppies Sky

and Salto as they took round of the facility, where British officials help

their Pakistani counterparts train the animals sniff the improvised explosive

devices (IEDs).

Rebecca English, UK’s Daily Mail correspondent, who was part of the royal delegation, tweeted that the Duke during the visit to dog training centre, mentioned that “Pakistanis had lost a lot of lives securing large parts of their country and

those sacrifices should be acknowledged.”

“Actually what happens here in Pakistan directly correlates to what happens

on the streets of the UK,” Rebecca said quoting Prince William.

The couple’s last day activities were rescheduled after they were forced

to stay overnight in Lahore as their Royal Air Force flight could not land at

Nur Khan Air Base due to inclement weather Thursday night, putting off plans

of their visit to Big Ben Point at the iconic Khyber Pass.The earlier days of

the trip, however, offered the couple a true taste of Pakistan’s cultural and

scenic beauty.

The visit to Chitral was ‘cherry on the top’ as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge witnessed the living 3,000-year-old Kalash civilization’, believed

to be the descendents of Alexander The Great. They explored the scenic

beauty of magnificent Hindu Kush peaks, besides witnessing a melting

Chiatibo Glacier hit by devastating effects of climate change.

The other activities included visit to an Islamabad school, SOS orphan

village, National Cricket Academy, Badshahi Mosque, Shaukat Khanum

Memorial Hospital besides a colorful reception at the Pakistan National

Monument.

Kate Middleton’s choice of outfits in line with Pakistani traditional

trio – kurta, trouser and shawl – was given prominence by the mainstream

national media. She was admired for sporting with pride Kalash’s traditional

brightly-coloured beaded cap with fuchsia plume, embroidered off-white

gown and regimental headgear of Chitral Scouts.

The nation and media also cherished the 1991 visit of Prince William’s late

mother Princess Diana to Chitral and Lahore as the royal couple made its

first-ever visit to Pakistan.