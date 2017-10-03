Round two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Lahore Region Blues piled up 296 runs
for the loss of eight wickets on the first day of round two of the
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy played at different venues across the country.
Lahore Blues scored 296 runs against NBP at KRL stadium
Rawalpindi.
Raza Ali Dar 87, Saad Nasim 58, Waqas Saleem 42, Haris Nazar
24 and Bilawal Iqbal 20 not out batted well.
For NBP, Raza Hasan took 3 wickets for 92, Saif Ali Khan 2 for 44
and Hazrat Shah 2 for 63.
At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Region in
their First Innings against HBL scored 102 runs all out.
In reply, HBL in their First Innings piled up 170 runs for 3 wickets.
Imran Farhat 52 not out, Ahmed Shahzad 49, Ramiz Aziz 43 not out played
well.
At Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad Region in their First
Innings scored 310 runs for 9 against SNGPL. Faizan Riaz 79, Shahid
Yousaf 55, Abid Ali 37, Mohammad Naqsh 37 not out batted well.
