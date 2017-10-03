Round two of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Lahore Region Blues piled up 296 runs

for the loss of eight wickets on the first day of round two of the

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy played at different venues across the country.

Lahore Blues scored 296 runs against NBP at KRL stadium

Rawalpindi.

Raza Ali Dar 87, Saad Nasim 58, Waqas Saleem 42, Haris Nazar

24 and Bilawal Iqbal 20 not out batted well.

For NBP, Raza Hasan took 3 wickets for 92, Saif Ali Khan 2 for 44

and Hazrat Shah 2 for 63.

At Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Rawalpindi Region in

their First Innings against HBL scored 102 runs all out.

In reply, HBL in their First Innings piled up 170 runs for 3 wickets.

Imran Farhat 52 not out, Ahmed Shahzad 49, Ramiz Aziz 43 not out played

well.

At Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad Region in their First

Innings scored 310 runs for 9 against SNGPL. Faizan Riaz 79, Shahid

Yousaf 55, Abid Ali 37, Mohammad Naqsh 37 not out batted well.