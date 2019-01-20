Round-the-clock drilling underway, specimens to determine deposits in March

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):A highly skilled team, consisting of over 200 professionals, is working day and night at state-of-the-art drill ship in ultra-deep waters to assess hydrocarbon reserves at the Indus

G-Block called Kekra-I well some 230-km South West of the Karachi coast. “The companies will be able to collect specimens in March or April for further lab examination in America and Italy, following which the picture will get clear that the well contains gas or oil and in what quantity,” official sources told APP.